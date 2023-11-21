The 2023 No Room at the Inn Exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Martha O’Keefe stopped by to share more about the No Room at the Inn Exhibit featuring hundreds of nativity scenes from around the world at Catholic Church of the Redeemer. Join in the fun at the Gala preview on December 1st and public showings December 2nd and 3rd. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 13:51:39-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Martha O’Keefe stopped by to share more about the No Room at the Inn Exhibit featuring hundreds of nativity scenes from around the world at Catholic Church of the Redeemer. Join in the fun at the Gala preview on December 1st and public showings December 2nd and 3rd. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.