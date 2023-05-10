Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 2023 Museum District Association Mother's Day House & Garden Tour

Today, Taylor Adkins, Publicity Chair of the Museum District Mother’s Day House Tour joined us to share more.
Posted at 2:05 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 14:05:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Museum District Association is hosting the 27th Museum District Association Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour. Today, Taylor Adkins, Publicity Chair of the Museum District Mother’s Day House Tour joined us to share more.

For tickets and more information on The Museum District Association and their Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour visit their website.

Connect on Facebook and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/museumdistrictrva ; and https://www.facebook.com/MuseumDistrict.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!