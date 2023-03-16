The 2023 Massey Cancer Center Women and Wellness Conference 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Women and Wellness has a long tradition of empowering women in the fight against cancer. Tara Daudani, Women and Wellness 2022 Co-Chair, Massey Advisory Board member, and cancer survivor joined us along with Samantha Haswell, MS, RD, Clinical Nutrition III with VCU Health Clinical Nutrition Services to share more about the Second Annual Women and Wellness Education Conference, presented by Primis.

Take part in the conference happening Saturday, March 25th at 8 a.m. For more information about Women and Wellness or to register for the Conference, give them a call at 804-828-4812 or 804-828-1450, or visit this website . Find VCU’s Massey Cancer Center on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

