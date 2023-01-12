The 2023 Massey Cancer Center Women and Wellness

RICHMOND, Va. -- Women and Wellness has a long tradition of empowering women in the fight against cancer. Connie Hom, Women and Wellness Chair, joined us live in-studio to share more about the upcoming The Women and Wellness luncheon happening Tuesday, February 7th at The Jefferson Hotel featuring reality TV star, Bershan Shaw.

The luncheon is fully virtual this year. For more information about Women and Wellness or to register for the luncheon, please visit this website . Find VCU’s Massey Cancer Center on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU MASSEY CANCER CENTER *}

