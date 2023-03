RICHMOND, Va. -- The KLM Black & White Affair is back. Kimberley Martin, Founder & CEO of KLM Foundation and Vince Waldron, a Supporter of the organization, stopped by to share more about the 13th annual Black & White Affair featuring DJ Drake.

The 13th Annual Black & White Affair is happening on Saturday, April 1st at 7pm at the Downtown Richmond Marriott. Tickets are sold out but you can still support. For more information, visit klmfoundation.org or their Facebook page.