The 2023 Jubilation in Junefest 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Juneteenth is around the corner and there are celebrations going on all over the “River City”. Joining us to share more about the 2023 Jubliaton in Junefest is Adrienne Cole Johnson, Co-founder of the Richmond Night Market along with Faith Wikerson, Founder of Unlocking RVA. Join the celebration, Sunday June 18th, 3-9 p.m. For more information, visit the website.

Learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, orFacebook.

