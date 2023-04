RICHMOND, Va. -- The Garden Club of Virginia is looking forward to sharing inspired private landscapes, public gardens and historic sites. Today, Bettie Guthrie, First Vice President, The Petersburg Garden Club joined us along with Jack Abeel of the Flowerdew Hundred House to share more. The dates for the Petersburg Garden Club Petersburg/Prince George County tour is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

For more information or to purchase tour tickets, please visit vagardenweek.org.