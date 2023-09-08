RICHMOND, Va. -- Nithya Ravula and Ananya Gourishetty stopped by to share more about the 2023 Festival of India. Join in the family-friendly fun happening at the Richmond Convention Center on Saturday Sept. 9th 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday Sept. 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 14:32:47-04
