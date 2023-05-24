The 2023 Diamond Flea Market 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Diamond Flea Market returns for a second season on May 28th! James Crump-Wallace and Alex Tucker, Co- Founders of the Diamond Flea Market are here to share more about this fun filled event! The Diamond Flea happens one Sunday each month from 12-6p. Find The Diamond Flea Market on the web and Instagram for vendor information and future dates.
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 15:14:29-04
