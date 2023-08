RICHMOND, Va. --The Coaches Cook-Off is an opportunity for the Richmond community food and college athletics communities to come together to benefit Commonwealth Autism. Today, Coach Nadine Domond of Virginia State University and Coach Chris Mooney of University of Richmond stopped by to share more about the upcoming event.

Join in the fun, Friday, September 15th from 6 until 8 p.m. at Main Line Brewery. For ticket information and more, visit their website.