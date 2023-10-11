The 2023 American Heart Association’s Richmond Heart Walk

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association continues to do its very best to support those with heart related disease in our communities. Today we were joined by Linda Hines, Richmond Heart Walk Chair and former Virginia Premier Plan President who shared more about this year’s Heart Walk and the ways to support their mission.

Join in the fun October 21st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Innsbrook. For more information give them a call at (804) 747-8334. Vist online and on social media @AmericanHeartVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}

