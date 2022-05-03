The 2022 Wayne Samford Memorial Golf Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- For more than 15 years, Sportable has created opportunities and transformed lives through sport for individuals with physical disabilities and visual impairments.Today, Hunter Leemon, Executive Director of Sportable and Mark Hartney, Sportable Basketball Player joined us to share more about the Wayne Samford Memorial Golf Tournament presented by SouthState on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Hunting Hawk Golf Club in Glen Allen, Virginia. For registration information and more, visit the website Sportable.org.

