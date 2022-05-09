The 2022 Virginia NHRA Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- The NHRA Nationals are back and Virginia Motorsports Park is gearing up for the fun! Tyler Crossnoe, Vice President of Virginia Motorsports Park shared more about the upcoming event happening May 13th-15th at the park located at 8018 Boydton Plank Road in North Dinwiddie.

For ticket information and more, give them a call at 804-862-3174 or visit the website . Connect on Instagram and Facebook at facebook.com/racevmp and instagram.com/racevmp .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK*}

