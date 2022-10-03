Watch Now
The 2022 Step Up for Down Syndrome

Jennifer Case, Executive Director of the organization stopped by with Janai Santiago to share more about the event happening Saturday, October 15th from 9 am until 1 pm. at Dorey Park in Henrico.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Oct 03, 2022
For ticket information and more, give them a call at 804-747-4713 or visit the website, www.dsagr.org. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/DSAGRichmond and on Instagram @dsagr321.

