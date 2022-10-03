The 2022 Step Up for Down Syndrome

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Down Syndrome Association of Richmond is excited about their upcoming Step Up for Down Syndrome Event. Jennifer Case, Executive Director of the organization stopped by with Janai Santiago to share more about the event happening Saturday, October 15th from 9 am until 1 pm. at Dorey Park in Henrico.

For ticket information and more, give them a call at 804-747-4713 or visit the website, www.dsagr.org . Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/DSAGRichmond and on Instagram @dsagr321.

