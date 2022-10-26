The 2022 Spooky Spokes Bike Ride

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Rotary Club of Innsbrook is excited about their upcoming Spooky Spokes Bike Ride benefitting the community. Joining us to share more is William Sutton and Joe Elia of the club. Join in the fun October 29th at 9:30 AM at City Stadium. For all the information, give them a call at 804-591-2428 or visit the website, spookyspokes.com.
Posted at 10:40 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 22:40:22-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Rotary Club of Innsbrook is excited about their upcoming Spooky Spokes Bike Ride benefitting the community. Joining us to share more is William Sutton and Joe Elia of the club. Join in the fun October 29th at 9:30 AM at City Stadium. For all the information, give them a call at 804-591-2428 or visit the website, spookyspokes.com.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.