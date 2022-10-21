The 2022 Richmond Home Show 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Home is your chance to hear from professionals in the industry.

Joining us to share more is Dan DeJaeger of the Richmond Home Show and Patric Richardson, Author and TV-Host of the show, The Laundry Guy.

Join in the fun at the home show happening Friday, October 21, 10AM – 7PM, Saturday, October 22, 10AM – 7PM, and Sunday, October 23, 10AM – 5PM. For more information, visit the Richmond Home Show website . Connect on Facebook as well.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND HOME SHOW*}

