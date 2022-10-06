Watch Now
The 2022 Resonate Podcast Festival 

Today, Jayme Swain, President &amp; CEO, VPM Media Corp &amp; VA Foundation for Public Media and Chioke l’Anson, Ph.D., Director of VPM &amp; ICA at VCU stopped by to share more about the upcoming Resonate Podcast Festival.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Oct 06, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- An exciting event is coming to the ICA at VCU. Today, Jayme Swain, President & CEO, VPM Media Corp & VA Foundation for Public Media and Chioke l’Anson, Ph.D., Director VPM & ICA at VCU stopped by to share more about the upcoming Resonate Podcast Festival.

Join in the fun October 14th and 15th at the ICA at VCU located at 601 W Broad Street in Richmond. Tickets are $35 for students and $75 dollars for those who aren’t eligible for a student discount. For ticket information and more visit the website linked here.

