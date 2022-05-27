The 2022 Rassawek Spring Jubilee

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rassawek is super excited about the upcoming Spring Jubilee. Jessica took a trip to the winery and spoke with Jenny Liesfeld to learn more about the event happening June 4th from 10 AM - 6 PM and June 5th from 11 AM - 5 PM at 6276 River Road West. For more information, give them a call at 804-380-5303 or visit the website, www.rassawek.com . Connect on social media https://www.facebook.com/Rassawek ; www.instagram.com/rassawek .

