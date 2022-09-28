Watch Now
The 2022 Original Sewing & Quilt Expo

Tina Ingraham of the expo stopped by the show to share more.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Original Sewing & Quilt Expo is coming to the Fredericksburg Expo Center starting tomorrow, September 29th and continues through Saturday, October 1st. Tina Ingraham stopped by the show to share more.

Join in the fun this weekend at the Fredericksburg Expo Center, September 29th – October 1st. For more information, visit the website, www.sewingexpo.com. Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/SewingExpo and www.instagram.com/originalsewing.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ORIGINAL SEWING AND QUILTING EXPO*}

