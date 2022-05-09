The 2022 NAWBO Women of Excellence Reception 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The National Association of Women Business Owners is preparing for their 23rd annual Women of Excellence Reception. Lindsey Shacklette, NAWBO Richmond Foundation President and Julie Hill, NAWBO Richmond Foundation Treasurer stopped by to share more about the upcoming event happening Tuesday, May 17th at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Mankin Mansion located at 4300 Oakleys Lane in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-510-8560 or visit their website .

