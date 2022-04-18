The 2022 Mid-Atlantic Beard & ‘Stache Championships 008

RICHMOND, Va. --The 2022 Mid-Atlantic Beard and ‘Stache Championship is just a few days away! Ryan Wankel and Amy Roberts of the RVA Beard League stopped by to share more information about the upcoming event and how you can participate. Join in the fun on April 23th at 4 p.m. at The Canal Club located at 1545 E Cary St in Richmond. Competitor tickets are $20 and spectator tickets are $10. For more information, visit their website .

