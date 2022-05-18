The 2022 Fan Arts Stroll

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fan Arts Stroll brings art enthusiasts from all over the area together to experience an evening of art, music, and fun! Today, Sally Holzgrefe, manager of the event, stopped by to share more.

Join in the fun May 19th and 20th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. between the 1900 and 2600 blocks of Hanover and Grove in Richmond. For more information, visit their instagram page, @fanartstroll .

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

