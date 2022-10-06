RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Charity Classic kicks off Monday October 17-th with the 2022 Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring a power panel of women executives. Jessica talked with Amanda Tischler, Vice President of Marketing for the Washington Capitals who shared a bit of her insight. For more information, visit the website.
The 2022 Executive Women’s Day ‘Game Changers’ Event featuring Amanda Tischler
