The 2022 Chesterfield Education Foundation BRAVO! Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the past 12 years The Chesterfield Education Foundation has been recognizing outstanding professional and community achievements of Chesterfield County Public Schools' alumni. Bill sat down with

Dr. Tyren Frazier, Executive Director of the Chesterfield Education Foundation sat down with Bill and Jessica to share more about the award, recipients, and upcoming gala. Join the celebration Thursday, November 17th at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Midlothian. For more information, visit their website .

