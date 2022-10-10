Watch Now
The 2022 American Heart Association Richmond Heart Walk

Today we were joined by Darrin Johnson, CEO of Molina Complete Care and the 2021 Heart Walk Chair, who shared more about this year’s Heart Walk and the ways to support their mission.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Oct 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Heart Association continues to do it’s very best to support those with heart related disease in our communities. Today we were joined by Darrin Johnson, CEO of Molina Complete Care and the 2021 Heart Walk Chair, who shared more about this year’s Heart Walk and the ways to support their mission. Join in the fun October 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.at Libby Mill Midtown. For more information give them a call at 804-965-6505. Vist online at richmondvaheartwalk.org and on social media @AmericanHeartVA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION}

