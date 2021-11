RICHMOND, Va. -- The Visual Art Center of Richmond Craft and Design Show is back for another year of art, creativity and fun...this time virtually. Stefanie Fedor, Executive Director for the center joins us to share more about the upcoming event happening November 19th through November 21st. For more information, visit their website .

Find R Home magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}