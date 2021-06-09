The 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Bill is joined by Beverly VanTull, Manager at the Virginia Department of Veteran Services Women Veterans Program and John Maxwell, Commissioner at the Virginia Department of Veteran Services who share information about the 2021 Virtual Virginia Women Veteran’s Summit on June 23rd and 24th. To register, visit the Virginia Women Veteran Summit website.
