RICHMOND, Va. -- This year's Saxon’s Shoes for the Needy campaign is underway. Gary Weiner, President of Saxons Shoes, shares more about this year’s event and how you can get involved. Saxon stores in Short Pump Towne Center and The Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre are accepting drop-offs from now through December 24th.

For more information on the event and how you can donate, visit their website.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SAXON SHOES}