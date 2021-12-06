Watch
The 2021 Polar Plunge 

Posted at 5:17 PM, Dec 06, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Greg Green, President of Construction at Davis & Green Services and Katelynn Sundheim, Director of Development, Special Olympics Virginia are here to share more about this year’s event. Join in the fun December 11th at Pocahontas State Park. For more information and to register, visit the website or give them a call at 804-346-5544. Connect with them on Facebook at Polar Plunge Virginia and on Instagram @PolarPlungeVA.

