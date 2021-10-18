The 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Dominion Energy Charity Classic begins in just a few days. Today, Steve Schoenfeld, Executive Director of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and Kelsey Conrad, Community Outreach Coordinator stop by our show live to share more about the upcoming event and how to participate. The Dominion Energy Charity Classic begins October 22nd and runs through Sunday, October 24 at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. For more information, visit deccgolf.com . To date to Birdies for Charity, click here .

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE DOMINION ENERGY CHARITY CLASSIC}

