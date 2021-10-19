The 2021 Big Pig Project 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Big Pig Project is back! Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond stopped by the show along with Rick Lyons of Lunch|Supper who shared more about the event happening this weekend! For more information, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond website.
Posted at 4:51 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 16:51:39-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Big Pig Project is back! Kerry Blumberg, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond stopped by the show along with Rick Lyons of Lunch|Supper who shared more about the event happening this weekend! For more information, visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.