RICHMOND, Va. -- The Junior League of Richmond is an organization committed to building a better community. The 16th Annual Touch a Truck event is coming up; providing an opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, and delivery. Here to talk about the event and what to expect is Kemi Okeowo, Junior League member and Co-Chair of 2021 Touch a Truck, and Dr. Kim Hudson, Director of the Center for the Study of Boys at St. Christopher's School. Join in on the festivities Saturday, October 9th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. For more information, visit the Touch a Truck website .

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND}

