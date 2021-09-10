RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride returns for another year of fun. Meghan Keogh, Director of Events at Sports Backers and Glenn Birch, Director of Public and Media Relations at Virginia Credit Union stopped by to share more about the upcoming event and how you can participate in the scenic ride that goes through Lakeside, Bryan Park, and Scott’s Addition before finishing at Sports Backers Stadium with a street-festival style celebration for participants.

The 13th annual Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride takes place on Saturday, October 2. Registration is now open, with a price increase set for September 27th. For more information, visit the Sports Backers website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}

