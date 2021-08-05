Watch
The 13th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally

Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed and Pastor Jay Patrick of LiberationRVA Church.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 13:50:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. has been an active part of our community for over 10 years. In just a few days they will be hosting their 13th Annual Citywide Back to School Rally in collaboration with LiberationRVA Church. Joining us live in the studio is founder and director of the coalition Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed and Pastor Jay Patrick of LiberationRVA Church.

Take part in the Northside Coalition for Children Citywide Back to School Rally Saturday, August 7th at LiberationRVA Church. Doors open at 9am for teachers and 10:15am for students and their families. For more information, visit the Northside Coalition for Children website.

