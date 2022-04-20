The 10th Annual Trees of Hope

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mental Health awareness continues to be top of mind in many communities. Trees of Hope is Beacon Tree Foundation’s annual children’s mental health awareness event and today, Tom Leahy, President & Founder of Beacon Tree Foundation and Audrey Kidd, Board Member, stopped by to share more. This program will be held on Friday, April 29th at 6:00 pm at James River Cellars Winery in Hanover County. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 12:23:54-04
