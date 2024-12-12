Tequila Lime Shrimp Taco Bowls

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Andre Smith, Sr. of Andre’s Catering makes this signature creation for Amy and Bill. He even shared his recipe with us so you can make it at home!

Tequila Lime Shrimp Taco Bowl

PREP TIME:

20 mins

COOK TIME:

20 mins

TOTAL TIME:

40 mins

SERVINGS:

4

Ingredients

Marinade (Marinate for at least 20 minutes)



1 lb Jumbo shrimp deveined and peeled

½ cup of your favorite Tequila

2 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 large lime juice and zest

½ tbsp chili powder

½ tbsp cumin

½ tbsp granulated garlic

Sea salt and Black pepper for taste

For the dressing:



1 cup Greek yogurt

½ cup Fresh Guacamole

1 tbsp lime juice

½ chopped cilantro

½ tbsp onion powder

Sea salt and Black pepper to taste

For the bowls:



1 tbsp grapeseed oil

4 cups cooked cilantro lime rice

½ cup queso fresco crumbled

1 lime juice

15 oz chickpeas one can, rinsed and drained

1 cup fresh pico de gallo

1 large avocado thinly sliced

1 cup corn cooked cut off the cob

1 radish thinly sliced

2 tbsp fresh cilantro minced

Lime wedges for serving

Instructions

In a medium bowl add the grapeseed oil, lime, cumin, chili, garlic, tequila, salt, and pepper. Mix well to combine. Add the shrimp and toss to evenly coat. Allow it to marinate for 20 minutes under refrigeration.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl whisk all the dressing ingredients until well combined.

Heat a large non-stick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the marinated shrimp in a single layer. Cook 2-3 minutes per side, or until pink and opaque. Looking for both sides to be crisp. Set aside.

To assemble the bowls, divide the cilantro rice, sliced radish, cabbage, chickpeas, queso, and top with the shrimp, avocado slices and corn.

Garnish with fresh cilantro. Drizzle the dressing and enjoy!