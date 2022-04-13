Temperament, Tactics & Tools

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you are ever caught in a disaster will you know how to keep your head and get out safely on the other side? Survival expert Brian Brawdy outlines the 3T’s of survival that we can all utilize in an emergency. He advises that we can overcome most adverse situations if we remain calm and breathe. For more information about Brian, check him out on YouTube and Facebook.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 11:00:49-04
