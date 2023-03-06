Teeny Bee’s Catering Company’s Taco Soul Rolls 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Brittney Howlett is the Owner & Head Chef behind Teeny Bee’s Catering Company. Today she stopped by to share her taco soul roll recipe and details on the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 13:39:20-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Brittney Howlett is the Owner & Head Chef behind Teeny Bee’s Catering Company. Today she stopped by to share her taco soul roll recipe and details on the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.