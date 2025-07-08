TAP into Transit Day with GRTC

RICHMOND, Va. -- Adrienne Torres with GRTC stopped by the studio to talk with us about TAP into Transit Day, happening July 8.

TAP stands for Transit Access Partnership. It’s a zero-fare initiative, but also a long-term strategy for the area. The collaborative effort is focused on keeping transit free and accessible for all.

People can learn more at a special event July 8 from 4:30 to 7:30pm at Main Street Station (1500 E. Main Street) in Richmond. GRTC is launching a brand-new articulated bus to coincide with the event. There will also be interactive explorations, food trucks, games and more! Click here for details.

For more information about GRTC, call 804-358-4782 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRTC*}