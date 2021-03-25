RICHMOND, Va. -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on families and individuals. Today, Emmy award-winning actress, host, and mother, Tamera Mowry-Housley is here to share her insight and a resource to turn to for your medical needs, Teledoc. For more information on Teledoc, visit their website.
Tamera Mowry-Housley on the importance of good physical and mental health
Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 11:31:08-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on families and individuals. Today, Emmy award-winning actress, host, and mother, Tamera Mowry-Housley is here to share her insight and a resource to turn to for your medical needs, Teledoc. For more information on Teledoc, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.