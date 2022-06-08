Take your smoothies to the next level

RICHMOND, Va. -- Smoothie season is here and it's time to add a few new recipes to your lineup! Liz Thomson, recipe creator with iHeart Vegetables joined us to share a few great tips and recipes for a Strawberry Cheesecake smoothie and an Apple Cider Vinegar smoothie! For more information on Liz, visit her website. Connect on Instagram @iheartveggies.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 11:39:52-04
