RICHMOND, Va. -- Now is the time to take steps toward your new career tech. Dr. Jerald West, a CIS Faculty Member joined us live to share information about the programs available at ECPI University. Join ECPI’s Richmond campus for their You Can Do Tech event on October 27th. For more information, give them a call at 804-521-5999, or visit their website.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ECPI UNIVERSITY}