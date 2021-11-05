Take charge of your health with Boris Kodjoe

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are more than 3 million men in the U.S. living with prostate cancer, and, on average, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed in their lifetime. Our Cory Mosley sat down with actor, director, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Boris Kodjoe who shared his insight and more on his campaign, Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ campaign, an initiative to celebrate the strength of men taking charge of their health. For more information, visit the website.

