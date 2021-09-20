Watch
Take a step toward your desired career path with Bryant & Stratton

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant &amp; Stratton has to offer, including their new Esports Management and Maternity Wellness certificate programs as well as what the semester will look like for students.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 20, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Winter semester is quickly approaching but there is still time to enroll at Bryant & Stratton College. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares a few of the many programs Bryant & Stratton has to offer, including their new Esports Management and Maternity Wellness certificate programs as well as what the semester will look like for students.

Winter 2022 classes start on Wednesday, January 12th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

