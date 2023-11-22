RICHMOND, Va. -- This is the perfect summer dessert! Sequoia “Chef CoCo” Ross stopped by today and shared her Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls. For more information visit Chef CoCo’s website.

4 cups AP flour

1 envelope of active dry yeast (rapid rise works too)

1/2 cup warm water

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp salt

2 large eggs room temperature

1/2 cup milk

5 tbsp unsalted butter softened

Sweet Potato Pie Filling

1 1/2 cup mashed sweet potatoes

4 oz unsalted butter softened

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

2 large eggs , 1/4 cup warm coconut milk

1 TBSP pure vanilla extract

Instructions

Pour 1/2 cup of warm water into the stand mixer or bowl, then sprinkle in the active dry yeast and sugar. Mix everything until the sugar and yeast dissolves then let it sit until it foams. Sprinkle salt into the bowl, then add in 2 cups flour. Turn the mixer on a medium speed, and add one egg, mix on low speed. Next alternate adding the rest of the flour, egg, butter and 1/2 cup of warm milk into the bowl. Once the dough has formed, turn off the mixer, and remove the dough from the bowl. Knead the dough for 5-10 minutes. Grease a bowl, then place the dough into the bowl, and cover. Let rest for 1 1/2 hours. After the dough has rested, punch out the excess air, and roll it out with a rolling pin.

Filling

In a large mixing bowl add the mashed sweet potatoes, nutmeg, cinnamon, butter, sugars, vanilla extract, eggs and coconut milk and mix until well combined.

Spread a thin layer of sweet potato pie filling all over the dough( don’t overfill ) then roll it tightly into a log (there will be filling left over. Pour into a pie crust and bake! Or make more cinnamon rolls!)

Using a serrated knife, cut the log into rolls.

Spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick, then place the rolls into the bake dish.

Cover the rolls loosely with a towel and place them in a warm place to double in size.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Once the rolls have doubled in size, bake until golden brown or for @30 minutes.

Allow to cook for 10 minutes and then enjoy!

