Sweet and Savory Chicken and Waffles 

RICHMOND, Va. --Chef Andre Smith, Food Service Director at Spring Arbor of Williamsburg joined us to share his elevated Chicken and Waffle recipe! For more information, visit the Spring Arbor of Williamsburg website.

Servings: 6 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

· 12 pieces chicken thighs and drumsticks

· 1 teaspoon paprika

· 1 teaspoon coarse black pepper

· 2 teaspoon salt

· ½ teaspoon garlic powder

· 2 cup all-purpose flour

· 1 ½ cups whole milk

· ¼ cup pure honey

· Grapeseed Oil for frying

INSTRUCTIONS

· Heat at least 3” of oil in a Large Fry pan or deep cast iron skillet until it reaches 350°F. You want the oil deep enough to cover at least half of the chicken pieces. Submerging the chicken all the way in the oil will produce the most even cooking. Please keep in mind the pan depth for any oil spillage.

· Prepare a dredging station to batter the chicken while the oil is heating. In one bowl, pour the whole milk. In a second bowl, mix together smoked paprika, black pepper, sea salt, onion powder, and flour. Whisk until combined evenly.

· Batter the chicken pieces by dipping them first into the flour mixture, then into the whole milk mixture, and one more time into the flour mixture. Set the battered chicken on a separate plate.

· When the oil has reached 350°F, place several pieces of battered chicken into the oil. Cook for approximately 15 minutes, turning once halfway through cooking if the chicken is not fully submerged in the oil. Cook until the chicken is deep golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Lift the chicken from the oil with a slotted spoon or tongs and place on paper towels to soak up the excess oil. Continue cooking the chicken in batches.

· Toss finished chicken pieces in honey for some sweetness

· Place chicken in a 200°F oven to keep warm while preparing the waffles.

Savory Herb & Nut Waffles

Servings: 6 servings

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

· 2 cups all-purpose flour

· 2 teaspoons baking powder

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 cup dried fruit and nut mixture

· ½ teaspoon fresh chopped rosemary

· ¼ teaspoon dried Italian seasoning blend

· 2 cups whole milk

· 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 3 eggs, whole beaten

· ⅔ cup light sour cream

· ½ cup grapeseed oil

Directions

1. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, garlic powder, Italian seasonings, rosemary and dried fruit and nut mixture. Set aside.

2. In another bowl, mix together the eggs, milk, vanilla extract, sour cream and grapeseed oil until well blended. Pour the wet ingredients into the flour mixture, and stir until just blended. .

3. Heat the waffle iron, and grease with olive oil spray. Use the recommended amount of batter for each waffle according to your iron. Close the lid, and cook until golden brown. Waffles can be held in a warm oven while the others are cooking. Serve with the southern fried chicken.

