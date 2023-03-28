Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Supporting Women-owned Businesses 

Today, Patrice J. Williams, the style expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dime stopped by to share a few of her top picks from women-owned businesses.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 12:53:37-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- March is Women’s History Month! Today, Patrice J. Williams, the style expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dimestopped by to share a few of her top picks from women-owned businesses. For more information on Patrice, visit her Instagram page or Tiktok @Patricejwill.

ScentLab [streaklinks.com]

Scent Lab uses AI-technology to create a personalized candle.

Catskill Provisions Distillery [streaklinks.com]

The brand has whisky, bourbon, and gin. Everything is hand batched and has no artificial flavors or colors.

One Pumped Mama [streaklinks.com]

The line offers stylish, but functional gear for moms who breastfeed.

Little Patakha [streaklinks.com]

The line of products is meant to spark creativity but also helps familiarize kids with different cultures, ethnicities and disabilities.

Chef Amy's Pasta Kit [streaklinks.com]

This box includes 6 different types of fresh pasta and sauces like veal and beef bolognese, truffle butter and mushroom ragu.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!