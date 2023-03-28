Supporting Women-owned Businesses 

RICHMOND, Va. -- March is Women’s History Month! Today, Patrice J. Williams, the style expert and creator of Looking Fly on a Dimestopped by to share a few of her top picks from women-owned businesses. For more information on Patrice, visit her Instagram page or Tiktok @Patricejwill.

ScentLab [streaklinks.com]

Scent Lab uses AI-technology to create a personalized candle.

Catskill Provisions Distillery [streaklinks.com]

The brand has whisky, bourbon, and gin. Everything is hand batched and has no artificial flavors or colors.

One Pumped Mama [streaklinks.com]

The line offers stylish, but functional gear for moms who breastfeed.

Little Patakha [streaklinks.com]

The line of products is meant to spark creativity but also helps familiarize kids with different cultures, ethnicities and disabilities.

Chef Amy's Pasta Kit [streaklinks.com]

This box includes 6 different types of fresh pasta and sauces like veal and beef bolognese, truffle butter and mushroom ragu.

