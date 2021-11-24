Watch
Support Operation Healing Forces at the 2021 Bizarre Bazaar 

Tony Markel, founder of OHF, speaks with us about the impact this organization has on so many Special Operations Forces and their families and their partnership with the Richmond Bizarre Bazaar happening December 1st at the Richmond Raceway.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Nov 24, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The mission of Operation Healing Forces (OHF) is to serve the needs of our active-duty and recent-veteran wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations Forces and their families by starting or continuing the process of mentally, physically, and emotionally healing in preparation to return to the fight or transition successfully into civilian life. Tony Markel, founder of OHF, speaks with us about the impact this organization has on so many Special Operations Forces and their families and their partnership with the RIchmond Bizarre Bazaar happening December 1st at the Richmond Raceway.

For more information, visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OPERATION HEALING FORCES*}

