RICHMOND, Va. -- The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.

Jean Jones, Area Coordinator, Operation Christmas Child and Linda Whitaker, Community Relations Coordinator spoke with us about their efforts and how you can help make an impact. For more information, visit their website.

