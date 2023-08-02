Watch Now
Support local students through Sheehy Auto Stores' school supply drive

Collection will take place through Monday, August 7.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sheehy Auto Stores have been collecting new school supplies to benefit students in the community. You can support their efforts by contributing supplies now through Monday, August 7.

Todd Zaciek, general manager of Sheehy Lexus of Richmond, joined us in studio to talk about the effort, the impact it’ll have on our community and how everyone can get involved.

Supplies can include:

  • New, Unused Backpacks
  • Paper: lined paper, copy paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards
  • Pencils & Pens: blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
  • General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2" binders, pocket folders, report covers
  • Classroom staples: stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator
  • Basics: tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer

Local Sheehy drop-off locations:

 Sheehy Ford Lincoln of Richmond
10601 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23235

Sheehy Ford of Ashland
11450 Washington Highway
Ashland, VA 23005

Sheehy Lexus of Richmond
9703 Midlothian Turnpike
Richmond, VA 23235

Give the Sheehy Lexus of Richmond team a call at 804-966-0861 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHEEHY AUTO STORES*}

